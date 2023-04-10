Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Kadant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kadant to earn $9.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

KAI stock opened at $191.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kadant has a 1 year low of $154.19 and a 1 year high of $221.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.50 and a 200 day moving average of $189.58. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at $377,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,999.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $485,049.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,167.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,960. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

