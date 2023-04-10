Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $0.89 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00003008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $424.29 million and $22.08 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00060380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00037704 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017562 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001184 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 474,704,015 tokens and its circulating supply is 474,750,374 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.