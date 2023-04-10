Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Price Target to $25.00

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CIVB. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.83.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $265.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $28,366.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,931.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Julie A. Mattlin acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $28,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,931.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,999.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,300 shares of company stock worth $81,516 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,298,000 after buying an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,583 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

