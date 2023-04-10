Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Price Target to $16.00

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56.

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 22.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Dawn M. Willey purchased 4,000 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $71,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,671.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn M. Willey purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $71,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,671.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,290.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $122,436 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 26,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 818,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,607,000 after buying an additional 29,776 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

