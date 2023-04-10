Kendall Capital Management Cuts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
VV stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.59. The company had a trading volume of 123,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,300. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $206.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.50.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
