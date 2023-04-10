Kendall Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,776,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,609,000 after buying an additional 37,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Progress Software by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,618,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Progress Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,455 shares of company stock worth $2,376,810 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRGS. StockNews.com lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.99. 56,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $59.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.39%.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

