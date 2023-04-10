Kendall Capital Management Has $990,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,993,000 after purchasing an additional 283,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after buying an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,681. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

