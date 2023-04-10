Kendall Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after buying an additional 107,715 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after buying an additional 281,950 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after buying an additional 128,338 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.61. 767,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,427. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $121.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $250.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

