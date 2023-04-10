Kendall Capital Management Reduces Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197,293 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,173,000 after buying an additional 183,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 304.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after buying an additional 175,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 83,097 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $7,005,000. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.65. 91,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.96. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.83 and a 52-week high of $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.18. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.