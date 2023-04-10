Kendall Capital Management Sells 1,531 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 31,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,698,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,998,000 after acquiring an additional 402,213 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 42,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 246,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE SPGI traded down $6.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $334.60. The stock had a trading volume of 471,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,082. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $412.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

