Kendall Capital Management Sells 395 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kendall Capital Management cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,933 shares of company stock valued at $21,264,504. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.03. The stock had a trading volume of 333,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.75. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

