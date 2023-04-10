Kendall Capital Management Sells 600 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. BorgWarner accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 356,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,464. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.