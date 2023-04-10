Kendall Capital Management Sells 600 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. BorgWarner accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 356,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BorgWarner Stock Performance
BWA traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,464. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
BorgWarner Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.
Insider Transactions at BorgWarner
In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
