Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $7.22 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.4% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 35,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.69 on Monday, hitting $190.27. The stock had a trading volume of 386,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,542. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $163.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.69 and a 200 day moving average of $178.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

