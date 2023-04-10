Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $8.32 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 2.8% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Unilever by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 653,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $53.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

