Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 1,369 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,475,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,417,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,351,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 8,762,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after buying an additional 62,147 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLN shares. Investec assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.47) to GBX 364 ($4.52) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Down 1.3 %

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Shares of HLN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.85. 1,063,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,018,558. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

About Haleon

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

