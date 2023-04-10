Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 881 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after buying an additional 1,275,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,671,000 after buying an additional 513,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,443,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,003,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.33. 1,512,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,341,597. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.