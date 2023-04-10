Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $8.12

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $7.86. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 183,432 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. China Renaissance cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

About Kingsoft Cloud

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

