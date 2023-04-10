Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $8.12

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $7.86. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 183,432 shares changing hands.
KC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. China Renaissance cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.22.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
