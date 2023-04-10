KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $435.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $402.42.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $374.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.17. KLA has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

