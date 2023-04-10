KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

KNYJY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

KONE Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $25.65 on Monday. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.71.

KONE Oyj Cuts Dividend

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.19%. KONE Oyj’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

About KONE Oyj

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

