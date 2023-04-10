Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,248 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp accounts for about 2.3% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Versor Investments LP owned 2.35% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $26,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 90,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 56,973 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 26,939 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 24,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,124. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.82.
Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.
Insider Transactions at Lakeland Bancorp
In related news, Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at $594,964.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LBAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.
Lakeland Bancorp Profile
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.
