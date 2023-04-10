Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Raymond James

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LKFN opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.72. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.89.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 36.89%. The company had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In other news, Director M Scott Welch bought 16,715 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.14 per share, with a total value of $1,072,100.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,824,009.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $150,256.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,661.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 16,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.14 per share, with a total value of $1,072,100.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,824,009.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,351 shares of company stock valued at $514,609 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

