Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Given New $107.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of LW opened at $106.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.73. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $60.59 and a 52 week high of $109.70.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

