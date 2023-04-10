Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $98.72

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$98.72 and last traded at C$102.15, with a volume of 1216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$100.00.

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$315.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Featured Stories

