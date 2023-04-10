Latigo Investments LLC Makes New $19.53 Million Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Latigo Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,530,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 14.9% of Latigo Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.59. The stock had a trading volume of 123,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,300. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $206.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

