Latigo Investments LLC Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Latigo Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 214,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises about 2.3% of Latigo Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Latigo Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.9% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,778. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

