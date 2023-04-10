Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys 4,057 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 104,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.2 %

BTI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.20. 913,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,647. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $45.28.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7006 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

