Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 199.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,342 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

SIMO traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,722. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.16). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Stories

