Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Invests $221,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Garmin by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Garmin by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 99,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 23,316 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Garmin Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.66. 161,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,782. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.60. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $117.20.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.