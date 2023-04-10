Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Invests $297,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Vale by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vale by 17.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VALE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.29. 4,988,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,760,301. The company has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

