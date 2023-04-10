Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Purchases 111,395 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 346.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,395 shares during the period. Vipshop accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Vipshop by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 360,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vipshop by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $15.03. 1,685,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,034,680. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.44. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIPS. Benchmark upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

