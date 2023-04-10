Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 562 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Target were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Target by 20.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

TGT traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,477. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.27. The stock has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

