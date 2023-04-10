Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 698 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SHY traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $82.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,450. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.35.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

