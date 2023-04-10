Leverty Financial Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Leverty Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,483,000 after buying an additional 161,958 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.26. The company had a trading volume of 91,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,912. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

