Liquity (LQTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $202.02 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. Liquity has a total market cap of $202.02 million and $21.99 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Liquity token can now be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00007668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,650,967 tokens. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.