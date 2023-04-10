Litecoin Cash Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.06 million and $83.40 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 780,565,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 780,529,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0039518 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $129.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
