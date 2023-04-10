Local Bounti (LOCL) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Local Bounti to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti’s rivals have a beta of -24.13, suggesting that their average share price is 2,513% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Local Bounti and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million -$111.07 million -0.37 Local Bounti Competitors $1.63 billion $21.77 million 0.16

Profitability

Local Bounti’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Local Bounti and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -570.35% -97.51% -51.03% Local Bounti Competitors -339.13% -25.67% -16.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Local Bounti and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80 Local Bounti Competitors 98 170 488 23 2.56

Local Bounti presently has a consensus target price of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 506.51%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 58.08%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Local Bounti rivals beat Local Bounti on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

