Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 39,511 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 3.2% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.16% of Apollo Global Management worth $57,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

APO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,290. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

