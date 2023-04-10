London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,408 ($116.84).

LSEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($130.40) to £102 ($126.68) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 1.7 %

LSEG opened at GBX 8,022 ($99.63) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,598.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,581.05. The company has a market capitalization of £40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5,689.36, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.36. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6,710 ($83.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,612 ($106.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 75.30 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 7,588.65%.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,505 ($93.21), for a total value of £340,651.95 ($423,065.01). In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand purchased 14,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,789 ($96.73) per share, with a total value of £1,113,904.89 ($1,383,389.08). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,539 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,505 ($93.21), for a total transaction of £340,651.95 ($423,065.01). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,933 shares of company stock worth $257,794,562 and sold 24,656 shares worth $192,583,919. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Featured Stories

