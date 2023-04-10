LooksRare Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. LooksRare has a market cap of $66.51 million and $3.73 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LooksRare has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

