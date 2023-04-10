MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Down 3.8%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 172,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 634,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in MAG Silver by 23.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,527,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,803,000 after purchasing an additional 154,632 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 41,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.