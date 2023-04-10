Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31,203.25

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $29.31 million and $31,203.25 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000847 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,125.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

