Mallard Holdco, Llc Sells 6,000,000 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $92,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,147,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,960,456.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance
NAPA traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 639,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,265. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.18.
Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NAPA. Barclays upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.
About Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
