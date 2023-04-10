Mallard Holdco, Llc Sells 6,000,000 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $92,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,147,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,960,456.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NAPA traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 639,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,265. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter valued at about $3,273,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 50.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 839,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 282,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 75,850 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,454,000 after acquiring an additional 861,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NAPA. Barclays upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

