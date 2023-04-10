Mammoth Price Down 27% Over Last Week (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $11.74 million and $11,733.53 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00161291 USD and is down -19.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,753.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

