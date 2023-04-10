Mammoth Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 27% against the US dollar. Mammoth has a market cap of $11.74 million and approximately $11,733.53 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00029787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018864 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,409.53 or 0.99934941 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00161291 USD and is down -19.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,753.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.