Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Price Performance
Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.04. Marchex has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.34.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
