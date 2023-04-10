Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.42, but opened at $17.00. Marcus shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 122,774 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marcus by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marcus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 63,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Marcus in the first quarter valued at $300,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marcus Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.26 million, a PE ratio of -37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently -45.45%.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Featured Articles

