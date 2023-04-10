Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 20,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $358.55. 545,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,451. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $341.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

