McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.49. 180,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $180.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

