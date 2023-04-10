McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $163,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.12. 188,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,392. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.