McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $447,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,363,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,147,000 after buying an additional 134,822 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,299,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,210,000 after acquiring an additional 87,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 574,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after buying an additional 33,438 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock remained flat at $136.28 on Monday. 161,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,643. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.07. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.16.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

